Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | SOPs out on reopening cinema halls and schools; Dr Reddy's to submit protocol for Russia vaccine trials

Tune into Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

As Unlock 5.0 has rolled out, standard operating procedures for cinema halls and school reopenings have been defined by the Union government.

Meanwhile, an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to resubmit the protocol for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Tune into Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the top news on the pandemic.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

