Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Social distancing norms forgotten in markets ahead of Diwali; Russia vaccine arrives in India for trial

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top podcasts on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of the Diwali celebrations, crowds have been flocking to markets across the country flouting social distancing norms and other precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has reportedly arrived in India after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the vaccine.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

