Coronavirus Essential podcast | Several UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in India; one million people vaccinated in the US

Tune in for all the latest updates on the pandemic.

December 24, 2020 / 07:46 PM IST

Eleven passengers among those who arrived in Goa from the UK after December 9 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, amid concerns over detection of a new coronavirus variant in Britain.

Meanwhile, more than 1 million people in the US have been vaccinated so far.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 24, 2020 07:46 pm

