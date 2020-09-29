Coronavirus Essential podcast | Serum Institute to produce 10 crore vaccine doses for poorer nations; Rapid COVID-19 tests to roll out soon

Tune into Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.
The Serum Institute of India, along with the Gates Foundation and Gavi, has announced that it will be making an additional 10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle-income countries. The collaboration of companies will now be making a total of 20 crore doses.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has approved a rapid coronavirus test that gives results within 15 to 20 minutes. The test looks like a pregnancy test and displays two blue line for COVID-19 positive.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:19 pm