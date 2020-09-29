172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-serum-institute-to-produce-10-crore-vaccine-doses-for-poorer-nations-rapid-covid-19-tests-to-roll-out-soon-5901121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Serum Institute to produce 10 crore vaccine doses for poorer nations; Rapid COVID-19 tests to roll out soon

Tune into Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

The Serum Institute of India, along with the Gates Foundation and Gavi, has announced that it will be making an additional 10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle-income countries. The collaboration of companies will now be making a total of 20 crore doses.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has approved a rapid coronavirus test that gives results within 15 to 20 minutes. The test looks like a pregnancy test and displays two blue line for COVID-19 positive.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.