Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | SC rejects petition seeking NEET, JEE postponement; US states told to be ready for vaccine distribution by November 1

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On September 4, the Supreme Court dismissed a review petition by six opposition-ruled states seeking postponement of the JEE and NEET examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile on the vaccine front, the Trump administration has urged states in the US to get ready to distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine by November 1 - two days before the presidential election.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

