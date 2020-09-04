Coronavirus Essential podcast | SC rejects petition seeking NEET, JEE postponement; US states told to be ready for vaccine distribution by November 1

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
On September 4, the Supreme Court dismissed a review petition by six opposition-ruled states seeking postponement of the JEE and NEET examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile on the vaccine front, the Trump administration has urged states in the US to get ready to distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine by November 1 - two days before the presidential election.
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 07:30 pm