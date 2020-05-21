App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

Shraddha Sharma gives details on pandemic from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Airports Authority of India has issued Standard Operating Procedures for airports as domestic flights is said to resume from next week. The government body emphasised on safety precautions, social distancing and said that all passengers above the age of 14 must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced that pre-symptomatic, moderately symptomatic, and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients who have not had fever in the past 10 days do not pose a threat of spreading the infection to others.

Close

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma gives more such details on pandemic from India and around the world.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

