Coronavirus Essential podcast | Recovery rate offers hope as India's COVID-19 number crosses 1 lakh

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 100,000 mark, while the death toll has climbed to 3,156. The country has around 58,000 active cases while about 39,000 people have recovered. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 percent.

As total cases cross the first lakh mark, data suggest that India's infection rate has been growing much slower than the worst-affected countries. India took 110 days to reach the first lakh cases while Italy took 60 days and the US 67 days.

