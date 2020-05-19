App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 06:59 PM IST

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Recovery rate offers hope as India's COVID-19 number crosses 1 lakh

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast to find out more details on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 100,000 mark, while the death toll has climbed to 3,156. The country has around 58,000 active cases while about 39,000 people have recovered. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 percent.

As total cases cross the first lakh mark, data suggest that India's infection rate has been growing much slower than the worst-affected countries. India took 110 days to reach the first lakh cases while Italy took 60 days and the US 67 days.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast to find out more details on the pandemic.

