Coronavirus Essential podcast | Ready to deliver 1 million vaccines a day, says Apollo Hospitals; healthy people may have to wait till 2022

On October 15, Apollo Hospitals said that they are preparing to deliver 1 million COVID-19 vaccines per day. The company said it was training 10,000 healthcare workers to be able to administer the shots.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that healthy, young people may have to wait until 2022 to be vaccinated against coronavirus, as health workers and senior citizens may be prioritised.