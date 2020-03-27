App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | RBI provides relief; US overtakes China with total cases; UK PM tests positive

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the Reserve Bank of India announces a rate cut of 75 bps, India has reported 724 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 67 people have been recovered so far and 17 dead.

The total number of cases in US have crossed the number of cases in Chin. The total cases in the world has crossed 5,33,000.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates of the day while giving you tips on how to can stay engaged this weekend.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

