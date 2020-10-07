Coronavirus Essential podcast | Railways to resume 39 special trains; COVID-19 continues to spread in the White House

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the pandemic.
The Railway Board approved the start of 39 more trains, which will be introduced as special services. The trains belong to AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express.
Meanwhile, another aide of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. The aide, Stephen Miller, is the tenth person among the White House staff to contract the virus.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 07:45 pm