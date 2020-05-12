Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Narendra Modi to address nation tonight: Will there be a lockdown 4.0?

Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates on the global pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at 8 pm today, a day after he held discussions with the chief ministers about the future strategy to contain the COVID-19 spread. He had hinted at a graded relaxation of the lockdown during the meeting.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that the finance minister may announce an economic stimulus package worth Rs 3 lakh crore later this week.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast, in which host Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates on the global pandemic.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 12, 2020 07:02 pm