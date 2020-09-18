Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi wants COVID-19 norms followed as a birthday gift; Moderna, Pfizer reveal their vaccine study protocols

Responding to tweets asking him what he wants on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would want citizens to follow COVID-19 guidelines to make the planet healthy. In the tweet, he asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, pharma companies Moderna and Pfizer have released details from their vaccine study, revealing information on how participants were selected and how the vaccine is evaluated. News reports said that such data is normally not shared by drug companies, but were forced to do so due to safety concerns of the public.