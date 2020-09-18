172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-pm-modi-wants-covid-19-norms-followed-as-a-birthday-gift-moderna-pfizer-reveal-their-vaccine-study-protocols-5858281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi wants COVID-19 norms followed as a birthday gift; Moderna, Pfizer reveal their vaccine study protocols

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top pandemic updates.

Moneycontrol News

Responding to tweets asking him what he wants on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would want citizens to follow COVID-19 guidelines to make the planet healthy. In the tweet, he asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, pharma companies Moderna and Pfizer have released details from their vaccine study, revealing information on how participants were selected and how the vaccine is evaluated. News reports said that such data is normally not shared by drug companies, but were forced to do so due to safety concerns of the public.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra to know more.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.