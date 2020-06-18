Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000-crore scheme for migrants, ICU shortage in Delhi?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 18 announced the details on the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. It is a public work scheme worth Rs 50,000 crore to provide job opportunities to migrant workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching on June 20.

The scheme will implement 25 different types of works in 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha which claims to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that more ICUs may be needed in the coming days as Delhi continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases.