Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India's COVID-19 vaccination on January 16. He is likely to interact with the first receivers of the vaccine through video conference.

Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated on the first day of the drive.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
