Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 disease at All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi, the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

The Co-WIN portal faced minor glitches on March 1, just as registration for the vaccination drive commenced. Starting at 9.00 am, eligible beneficiaries were able to register on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal for immunisation.

