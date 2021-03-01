English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Tune in to this podcast for the top updates on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 disease at All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi, the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

The Co-WIN portal faced minor glitches on March 1, just as registration for the vaccination drive commenced. Starting at 9.00 am, eligible beneficiaries were able to register on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal for immunisation.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Mar 1, 2021 07:04 pm

