Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi interacts with vaccine development team; Serum Institute rejects claims of Covishield's adverse effect

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the top updates on the pandemic.
On November 30, PM Narendra Modi interacted with vaccine development teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's via video conferencing. The prime minister will be holding an all-party meeting on Friday.
Serum Institute rejected claims that the company's COVID-19 vaccine had caused adverse effects on a trial participant. The company threatened to seek damages in "excess of Rs 100 crore" for "malicious" allegations.