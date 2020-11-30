PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi interacts with vaccine development team; Serum Institute rejects claims of Covishield's adverse effect

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On November 30, PM Narendra Modi interacted with vaccine development teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's via video conferencing. The prime minister will be holding an all-party meeting on Friday.

Serum Institute rejected claims that the company's COVID-19 vaccine had caused adverse effects on a trial participant. The company threatened to seek damages in "excess of Rs 100 crore" for "malicious" allegations.

Close
Tune in to the podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.