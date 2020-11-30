Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi interacts with vaccine development team; Serum Institute rejects claims of Covishield's adverse effect

On November 30, PM Narendra Modi interacted with vaccine development teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's via video conferencing. The prime minister will be holding an all-party meeting on Friday.

Serum Institute rejected claims that the company's COVID-19 vaccine had caused adverse effects on a trial participant. The company threatened to seek damages in "excess of Rs 100 crore" for "malicious" allegations.