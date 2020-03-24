Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi announces a 21-day lockdown, Rs 15,000 crore for medical facilities

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 3.83 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resources Centre.

As the number of cases cross 500 in India, PM Modi addressed the nation announcing a 21-day lockdown across the country and appealed to the citizens to stay indoors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some measures to ease banking, filing taxes, and the threshold for default by companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Tune in to this episode of Coronavirus Essential, as host Shraddha Sharma gives you the important updates from India and around the world.