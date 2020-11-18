PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Pfizer's final results shows vaccine to be 95% effective; India's cases may see a spike in coming days

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

A news report on November 18 suggested that pharma companies Pfizer and BioNTech will be seeking authorization for its vaccine's use within days. This is after the final result of the trial suggested that the vaccine is 95 percent effective.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that India’s COVID-19 situation would have to be watched carefully over the coming weeks as there is a possibility of a spike in daily cases.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

