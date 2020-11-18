Coronavirus Essential podcast | Pfizer's final results shows vaccine to be 95% effective; India's cases may see a spike in coming days

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
A news report on November 18 suggested that pharma companies Pfizer and BioNTech will be seeking authorization for its vaccine's use within days. This is after the final result of the trial suggested that the vaccine is 95 percent effective.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that India’s COVID-19 situation would have to be watched carefully over the coming weeks as there is a possibility of a spike in daily cases.