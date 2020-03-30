Coronavirus Essential podcast | Pandemic's 'patient zero' is a 57-year-old shrimp seller from Wuhan

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 177 countries. Today is the sixth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,071. The Union Health Ministry has said that 96 people have recovered so far, but 27 have died.

Globally, there have been over 7.24 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 34,000 people have died so far. The outbreak is having a major impact on the global economy and the stock market.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.