Coronavirus Essential podcast | Oxford vaccine phase 2 trials to begin in India; Chinese vaccine will be ready by December-end, says SinoPharm

The Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, will start Phase 2 human clinical trials of the candidate this week.
Meanwhile, the chairman of SinoPharm, the Chinese pharmaceutical company that is developing the vaccine from China, said that the vaccine will be commercially available by the end of year.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 07:38 pm