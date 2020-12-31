MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 05:13 PM IST

The New Year's Eve celebrations will take place amid tight restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major cities have been placed under night curfew to discourage large gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Government of India said that a dry run for the vaccination drive will be held in all states on January 2.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 31, 2020 05:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.