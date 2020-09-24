Coronavirus Essential podcast | New interest for nasally administered vaccines; follow distancing even after vaccination, says expert

The intranasal vaccine, which is administered through nose, is gaining new interest after the Serum Institute of India announced that it will manufacture US-based Codagenix's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. On September 23, Bharat Biotech had announced a similar deal with Washington University School of Medicine.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has said that scientists should know by the end of the year if they have a safe and effective vaccine. However, he warned that people should continue using masks and follow social distancing norms even after vaccination.

