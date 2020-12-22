Coronavirus Essential podcast | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Due to the rising spread of a new COVID-19 variant, the Government of India has come out with guidelines that need to be followed at the point of entry and in the community for all international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the UK in the past four weeks.

Meanwhile, the co-founder of BioNTech said that their existed vaccine could be adapted in six weeks to beat the mutant COVID-19 strain if necessary. He said it was highly likely that the shots currently available are effective against the strain.