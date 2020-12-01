PlusFinancial Times
Coronavirus Essential podcast | New Covid-19 guidelines come into effect today; China mishandled early stages of COVID-19, say leaked reports

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 1, 2020 / 07:30 PM IST

On December 1, the Centre has issued a new set of guidelines effective from today, amid spike in COVID-19 cases in some states.

Some leaked documents from China suggest that the country mismanaged the COVID-19 in the early stage by misleadine public data and delaying diagnosing of new cases.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 1, 2020 07:30 pm

