App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Mumbai cases cross Wuhan peak; India's recovery outpaces active cases

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai, India's financial capital, has seen more than 51,000 cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing the number of cases in Wuhan when the infections peaked.

However, there are some positive signs. Even though there is a rise of nearly 10,000 cases every day, the number of recovered patients has surpassed active cases in India.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Our digital strength helped us to serve customers during COVID-19: Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life

Our digital strength helped us to serve customers during COVID-19: Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life

COVID-19 to halve multiplexes' occupancy this fiscal: CRISIL

COVID-19 to halve multiplexes' occupancy this fiscal: CRISIL

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.