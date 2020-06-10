Coronavirus Essential podcast | Mumbai cases cross Wuhan peak; India's recovery outpaces active cases

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the top updates on the pandemic.
Mumbai, India's financial capital, has seen more than 51,000 cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing the number of cases in Wuhan when the infections peaked.
However, there are some positive signs. Even though there is a rise of nearly 10,000 cases every day, the number of recovered patients has surpassed active cases in India.
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:30 pm