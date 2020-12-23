MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Tune in to this podcast for all the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 07:05 PM IST

On December 21, the Maharashtra government announced further relaxation in COVID-19-related restrictions as case numbers are declining in the state.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca said that its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus strain, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 23, 2020 07:05 pm

