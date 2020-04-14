App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Longer lockdown pain, a sobering growth forecast and more

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended until May 3, 2020. Flights, railways and metro services will remain suspended.India's total confirmed COVID-19 cases tally has already breached the 10,000-mark with a record overnight spike of 1,463 cases.

The total number of cases in the world is nearing 2 million; the count now stands at 19,34,000.

Close

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gives you the top updates on the pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

