Coronavirus Essential podcast | Longer lockdown pain, a sobering growth forecast and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended until May 3, 2020. Flights, railways and metro services will remain suspended.India's total confirmed COVID-19 cases tally has already breached the 10,000-mark with a record overnight spike of 1,463 cases.

The total number of cases in the world is nearing 2 million; the count now stands at 19,34,000.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gives you the top updates on the pandemic.