Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown over but pandemic is not, warns PM Modi; Moderna vaccine may be approved in December for emergency use

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for daily news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, warned people against complacency in fighting COVID-19 ahead of festival season. He said that the lockdown may be over but the virus persisted in India, adding that the government is swiftly working towards making the vaccine available to all Indians.

Meanwhile, Moderna expects interim results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial in November. If the results turn out positive, the company hopes to get authorisation for emergency use from the US government.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 07:40 pm

