Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown might be extended to June 15 as cases cross 1.5 lakh; India number may peak in July, experts say

India has become the tenth country to register 1.5 lakh or more COVID-19 cases.

As the number of cases grows, a top home ministry functionary told CNN News18 that the next lockdown extension may focus on 11 cities that account for nearly 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find out the status of the pandemic so far.



