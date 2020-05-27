Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown might be extended to June 15 as cases cross 1.5 lakh; India number may peak in July, experts say

Shraddha Sharma gets you the latest details on the pandemic
India has become the tenth country to register 1.5 lakh or more COVID-19 cases.
As the number of cases grows, a top home ministry functionary told CNN News18 that the next lockdown extension may focus on 11 cities that account for nearly 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find out the status of the pandemic so far.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 27, 2020 07:40 pm