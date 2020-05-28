App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kerala see another wave of infections; MHA refutes lockdown 5.0 claims; SC takes note of migrant issue

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to get more details on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over difficulties faced by migrant workers. The court said that the workers will not be charged for bus or train travels, and that food and water must be provided by the states where they are stranded in.

Meanwhile, as the overall number of cases in the country rises, Kerala is witnessing a wave of new infections. This is despite the state's efforts to flatten the curve.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

