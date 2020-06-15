App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

Tune into Coronavirus Essential with Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma for more news related to the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss about the rising novel coronavirus cases in Delhi. He announced that testing for the virus will be doubled in the next two days and subsequently tripled.

The capital has more than 41,000 cases and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clarified that there are no plans for another lockdown, amid speculations.

Tune into Coronavirus Essential with Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma for more news related to the ongoing pandemic.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

