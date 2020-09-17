Coronavirus Essential podcast | Spurt in Maharashtra cases raises 'second wave' concerns; Rich nations grab vaccines supplies, says Oxfam

Maharashtra witnessed a rise of more than 23,000 COVID-19 cases on September 17, taking the state’s total tally to 11 lakh.

The state’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the spurt in COVID-19 cases was because of the way the unlocking process was undertaken and rapped people who flout norms. The state government has recently announced the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, where a door-to-door survey will be undertaken in two phases.

Meanwhile, a report by Oxfam claimed that 51 percent of the future supply of COVID-19 vaccine candidates has already been cornered by a small group of rich countries. Experts have already raised concerns over the unfair distribution of vaccines. The report warns that the unfair distribution may result in unequal availability of shots.