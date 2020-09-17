172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-is-maharashtra-seeing-a-second-covid-19-wave-oxfam-claims-that-wealthy-nations-are-ready-to-collect-their-vaccines-supplies-5853581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Spurt in Maharashtra cases raises 'second wave' concerns; Rich nations grab vaccines supplies, says Oxfam

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra witnessed a rise of more than 23,000 COVID-19 cases on September 17, taking the state’s total tally to 11 lakh.

The state’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the spurt in COVID-19 cases was because of the way the unlocking process was undertaken and rapped people who flout norms. The state government has recently announced the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, where a door-to-door survey will be undertaken in two phases.

Meanwhile, a report by Oxfam claimed that 51 percent of the future supply of COVID-19 vaccine candidates has already been cornered by a small group of rich countries. Experts have already raised concerns over the unfair distribution of vaccines. The report warns that the unfair distribution may result in unequal availability of shots.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.