Coronavirus Essential podcast | Is 50 crore doses for 25 crore people enough?; Donald Trump’s case may be severe, say experts

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on October 4 that 20-25 crore Indians would be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 2021. He said that it was desirable to have a single-dose vaccine to quickly control the pandemic. However, he cautioned that it was difficult to achieve the desired levels of immune protection using a single dose.

On Oct 4, US President Donald Trump's doctors mentioned fluctuating oxygen levels and a decision to begin treatment with a steroid drug while describing his treatment, suggesting that the president may be suffering a severe case of COVID-19.