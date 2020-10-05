172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-is-50-crore-doses-for-25-crore-people-enough-donald-trumps-case-may-be-severe-say-experts-5925851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Is 50 crore doses for 25 crore people enough?; Donald Trump’s case may be severe, say experts

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for all the news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on October 4 that 20-25 crore Indians would be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 2021. He said that it was desirable to have a single-dose vaccine to quickly control the pandemic. However, he cautioned that it was difficult to achieve the desired levels of immune protection using a single dose.

On Oct 4, US President Donald Trump's doctors mentioned fluctuating oxygen levels and a decision to begin treatment with a steroid drug while describing his treatment, suggesting that the president may be suffering a severe case of COVID-19.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for all the news on the pandemic.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.