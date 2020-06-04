Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's lockdown has been draconian, says Rajiv Bajaj; George Floyd was COVID-19 positive

In a dialogue with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said that the way India has been locked down is draconian. He commented that India has flattened the GDP curve instead of the infection curve.

Meanwhile, the US has been seeing both a rise in COVID-19 cases and protests over the death of George Floyd. He died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by an officer's knee in Minnesota, and his autopsy showed that he had also tested positive for coronavirus, although the infection was not listed as a factor in his death.