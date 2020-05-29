App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's GDP slows sharply, is the virus here to stay despite vaccines?

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more details on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's gross domestic product grew 3.1 percent during January-March this year, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic has harshly impacted the country's economy.

While the vaccines research has been taking place in labs across the world, experts say that there is a good chance that the novel coronavirus will never go away. This is even in the case that a vaccine becomes available.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more details on the pandemic.

