Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's GDP slows sharply, is the virus here to stay despite vaccines?

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more details on the pandemic.
India's gross domestic product grew 3.1 percent during January-March this year, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic has harshly impacted the country's economy.
While the vaccines research has been taking place in labs across the world, experts say that there is a good chance that the novel coronavirus will never go away. This is even in the case that a vaccine becomes available.
First Published on May 29, 2020 07:41 pm