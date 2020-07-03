App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's first vaccine may launch on August 15; international flights suspended till July 31

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has said that it aims to launch the coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' by August 15. ICMR, in a letter, asked Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to fast-track the clinical trials for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has announced that international flights will be further suspended till July 31.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 07:11 pm

