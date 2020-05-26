App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's fatality rate among world’s lowest, says govt; locust attacks add to pain

Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as India's COVID-19 number crosses 1,45,000, the country's fatality rate is among the world's lowest at 2.87 percent, the Health Ministry claimed today.

Amid the COVID-19 troubles faced by the country, a large swarm of locusts which entered India via Pakistan last month have already wreaked havoc in five states, consuming a large number of crops.

Close

Tune in to this episode of Coronavirus Essential as Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates on the pandemic.

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

