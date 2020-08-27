Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's daily cases spike to 75,760; Japanese researchers may have found a way to neutralise the virus

India registered over 75,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a span of 24 hours on August 27. India's virus tally has now crossed 33 lakh, while the number of recoveries crossed the 25 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, researchers from Japan found that low concentrations of ozone can neutralise particles of the coronavirus. This is being seen as a potential way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.