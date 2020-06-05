Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's daily cases see record jump of 9,800; Serum Institute targets vaccine by 2020

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, with the total cases reaching 2.26 lakh.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India has tied up with the pharma company AstraZeneca to supply one billion doses of University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine to low-and-middle-income countries. The Indian company could deliver up to 400 million doses before the end of 2020.