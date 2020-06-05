App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's daily cases see record jump of 9,800; Serum Institute targets vaccine by 2020

Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates of the ongoing pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, with the total cases reaching 2.26 lakh.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India has tied up with the pharma company AstraZeneca to supply one billion doses of University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine to low-and-middle-income countries. The Indian company could deliver up to 400 million doses before the end of 2020.

Tune into Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

