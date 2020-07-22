Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 63.13%; Oxford vaccine may reach market only by 2021

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with host Sakshi Batra for news on the coronavirus pandemic.
On July 22, India registered 28,472 recoveries from COVID-19, the highest so far according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the recovery rate has improved to 63.13 percent.
Meanwhile, the lead developer of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has told the media that there is no certainty that the vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year.
