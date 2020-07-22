App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 63.13%; Oxford vaccine may reach market only by 2021

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with host Sakshi Batra for news on the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On July 22, India registered 28,472 recoveries from COVID-19, the highest so far according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the recovery rate has improved to 63.13 percent.

Meanwhile, the lead developer of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has told the media that there is no certainty that the vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with host Sakshi Batra for more news on the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.