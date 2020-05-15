Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 numbers set to overtake China's, FM announces Rs 1 lakh crore package to boost agriculture

Shraddha Sharma takes you through all the updates on the pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the economic stimulus package, which focussed on agriculture infrastructure.
India records 100 deaths and a spike of 3,967 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country total close to that of China's.
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential, as host Shraddha Sharma takes you through all the updates on the pandemic.
First Published on May 15, 2020 06:59 pm