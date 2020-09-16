172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-indias-covid-19-number-reaches-50-lakh-cases-country-to-receive-100-million-doses-of-russian-vaccine-5849091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 number reaches 50 lakh cases; country to receive 100 million doses of Russian vaccine

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for all the news on COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News

On September 16, the total coronavirus cases in India crossed 50 lakh, just 11 days after it had crossed 40 lakh. The recovery rate in India also went up to 78.53 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. These deliveries could begin in late 2020 after trials and registration of the vaccine in India.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the news on COVID-19.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 07:15 pm

