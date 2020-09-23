172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-indias-covaxin-may-enter-phase-3-trials-in-october-bharat-biotech-to-make-billion-doses-of-intranasal-vaccines-5876541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's Covaxin may enter phase 3 trials in October; Bharat Biotech to make billion doses of intranasal vaccines

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Bharat Biotech has planned to start the phase -3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in October. In this phase, the company plans to test the vaccine on about 25,000 - 30,000 people.

The company has also announced that it would be manufacturing up to a billion doses of an intranasal vaccine in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.