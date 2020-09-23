Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's Covaxin may enter phase 3 trials in October; Bharat Biotech to make billion doses of intranasal vaccines

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for the top news on the pandemic.
Bharat Biotech has planned to start the phase -3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in October. In this phase, the company plans to test the vaccine on about 25,000 - 30,000 people.
The company has also announced that it would be manufacturing up to a billion doses of an intranasal vaccine in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine.
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 06:50 pm