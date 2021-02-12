MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for all the top and latest news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST

On February 12, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to 1.35 lakh comprising only 1.25 per cent of the total infections, while the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours shows only one state reporting over 1,000 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's exports of the COVID-19 vaccine stood at around Rs 338 crore till February 8, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Anvita Bansal for more.
