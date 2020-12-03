Coronavirus Essential podcast | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for all the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indians have begun planning short trips to the UK, as the country has approved the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and will begin vaccinations by next week. However, travel agents are unable to answer customer queries on whether such tourists would be able to get the shots.

Meanwhile, Interpol has warned all nations that there may be criminal activities such as "falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines."