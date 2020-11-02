Coronavirus Essential podcast | India tops global ranking with maximum recoveries, says Health Ministry; Trump threatens to fire Anthony Fauci after the US elections

The Ministry of Health took to Twitter on November 2, saying that India maintains the top Global Ranking with Maximum Recoveries of more than 75 lakhs. The country has recorded over 53,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested that he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after the elections on November 3. His comment came during a campaign rally as a result of his widening rift with the infectious disease expert.