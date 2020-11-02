172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-tops-global-ranking-with-maximum-recoveries-says-health-ministry-trump-threatens-to-fire-anthony-fauci-after-the-us-elections-6054921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India tops global ranking with maximum recoveries, says Health Ministry; Trump threatens to fire Anthony Fauci after the US elections

Tune in to this podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of Health took to Twitter on November 2, saying that India maintains the top Global Ranking with Maximum Recoveries of more than 75 lakhs. The country has recorded over 53,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested that he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after the elections on November 3. His comment came during a campaign rally as a result of his widening rift with the infectious disease expert.

Tune into the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

