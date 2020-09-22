172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-to-begin-trials-soon-for-russia-vaccine-says-dr-reddys-russia-to-register-another-vaccine-in-october-5872451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India to begin trials soon for Russia vaccine, says Dr Reddy's; Russia to register another vaccine in October

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

An executive from Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on September 22 that late-stage clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine from Russia may begin in a few weeks in India.

Meanwhile, another vaccine from Russia is expected to be registered by October 15. The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 06:46 pm

