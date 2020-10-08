Coronavirus Essential podcast | India shoots down plan to test Russia's vaccine Sputnik-V; companies restore salaries ahead of festive season

Tune into Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.
India’s drug regulator has rejected a proposal from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine and has asked it to first test the vaccine in a smaller trial.
Meanwhile, many companies in India Inc are restoring salaries to pre-COVID levels ahead of the festive season in November.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 07:42 pm