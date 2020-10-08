172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-shoots-down-plan-to-test-russias-vaccine-sputnik-v-companies-restore-salaries-ahead-of-festive-season-5940411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India shoots down plan to test Russia's vaccine Sputnik-V; companies restore salaries ahead of festive season

Tune into Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

India’s drug regulator has rejected a proposal from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine and has asked it to first test the vaccine in a smaller trial.

Meanwhile, many companies in India Inc are restoring salaries to pre-COVID levels ahead of the festive season in November.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

