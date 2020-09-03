Coronavirus Essential podcast | India sees record single-day rise of 83,883 COVID-19 Cases; Report suggests Oxford vaccine could come by mid-September

On September 3, India saw a single-day leap of 83,883 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally past the 38-lakh mark. The Health Ministry said that the daily testing numbers has been one of the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, analytical reports suggest that the vaccine from AstraZeneca and University of Oxford is leading in the vaccine race in terms of proving its efficacy. The vaccine may come out by mid-September, according to Bloomberg.