172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-sees-record-single-day-rise-of-83883-covid-19-cases-report-suggests-oxford-vaccine-could-come-by-mid-september-5795041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India sees record single-day rise of 83,883 COVID-19 Cases; Report suggests Oxford vaccine could come by mid-September

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra to find out all the top pandemic news of the day.

Moneycontrol News

On September 3, India saw a single-day leap of 83,883 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally past the 38-lakh mark. The Health Ministry said that the daily testing numbers has been one of the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, analytical reports suggest that the vaccine from AstraZeneca and University of Oxford is leading in the vaccine race in terms of proving its efficacy. The vaccine may come out by mid-September, according to Bloomberg.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra to find out all the top pandemic news of the day.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.