Coronavirus Essential podcast | India rises in the worst-hit list; Cabinet declares relief to MSMEs, farmers

The lockdown in India is slowly easing and the government is taking several measures to boost the economy. On Monday, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar made announcements that focussed on MSMEs and farmers.

Meanwhile, the situation in countries like China, Japan, the Philipines and Italy has been improving. However, India has moved to a higher rank on the list of worst-hit countries.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the top updates on the pandemic.



